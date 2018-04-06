Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
Nasir Jamshed rejects PCB's corruption charges

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Nasir Jamshed. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has rejected the multiple code of conduct charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In February this year, the PCB had issued a Notice of Charge to Jamshed, wherein he had been charged with multiple violations of Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (“the Code”).

The cricketer was already serving a one-year ban for his non-cooperation with the PCB's spot-fixing investigation during the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

PCB issues Notice of Charge to Nasir Jamshed

If charges are proven against him, Nasir can face a ban from five years minimum to maximum lifetime

Following Jamshed’s stance, the PCB issued a press statement stating chairman Najam Sethi has referred the matter for adjudication to a three-member anti-corruption tribunal, which comprises Justice (retd) Fazl-e-Miran Chauhan, Shahzaib Masood and former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed.

"PCB remains resilient in its fight against corruption in cricket and shall take all measures necessary to uproot this menace," the statement said.

Jamshed was one of five players who came under the spotlight of the anti-corruption unit following the spot-fixing scandal and was subsequently handed a punishment by the PCB.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their involvement while Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz were banned for 12 and two months respectively.

