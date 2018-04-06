Balochistan OPDs closed once more as young doctors resume strike

Gate of a Quetta hospital OPD locked following announcement of strike. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: The outpatient departments (OPD) of government hospitals across Balochistan were closed yet again as young doctors resumed their strike Friday.

According to Young Doctors Association (YDA) Balochistan President Dr Yasir Khosti, they had given a deadline of 48 hours to the provincial government to fulfil their demands but they failed to do so. Therefore, the young doctors and paramedics would continue their strike till a notification accepting their demands is issued, Khosti added.

The young doctors had called a strike in March to demand hiring on vacant seats, payment of allowances and provision of new machines at medical facilities.

They paused their protest when the government promised to fulfil their demand upon the return of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

However, neither the demands were fulfilled nor was a notification issued despite the chief minister’s return following which a deadline of 48 hours was announced at a news conference organised by the young doctors.

Although the strike was limited to the outpatient departments and all other sections of hospitals were functioning, a protest camp at Civil Hospital Quetta had not been closed down.

The doctors and paramedics had called a strike on March 12 to protest the listed issues.

At a news conference held earlier, Khosti had said the government was victimising doctors instead of paying heed to their demands.

He had also condemned the false cases registered against members of YDA and Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation.