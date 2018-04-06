Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan’s former interior minister says Salman Khan has been made an 'escape goat'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Rehman Malik was critical of Salman's sentence, stating that India had failed to act against the RSS
 

Pakistan’s former Interior Minister Rehman Malik tweeted on Friday that “Salman Khan had been made an escape goat to demonstrate the so-called rule of law in India.”

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister was critical of India’s failure to act against Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the atrocities they were committing against minorities. “You sentenced Salman Khan for hunting deer where RSS is hunting Muslim and Christians in India,” Malik tweeted.

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sentenced to five years prison by a court in Jodhpur for killing endangered wildlife nearly two decades ago while working on the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has also been critical of the jail term.

"Salman Khan has been sentenced because he's a minority," the foreign minister said while speaking to Hamid Mir, anchor of Geo News programme Capital Talk.

To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, 'untouchables' or Christians are not valued in India, he said.

Asif added, "Maybe if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him." 

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

 Updated 31 minutes ago
UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

Updated 23 minutes ago
Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Updated an hour ago
CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

 Updated an hour ago
Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

 Updated 3 hours ago
Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

 Updated 5 hours ago
LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

 Updated 6 hours ago
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM