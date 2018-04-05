Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan jailed because he's a minority: Khawaja Asif

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed the five-year jail term given to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as ‘discriminatory’.

"Salman Khan has been sentenced because he's a minority," the foreign minister said while speaking to Hamid Mir, anchor of Geo News programme Capital Talk

To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, 'untouchables' or Christians are not valued in India, he added.

Asif added, "May be if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him." 

Earlier today, the Bollywood superstar was sentenced to five years prison by a court in Jodhpur for killing endangered wildlife nearly two decades ago while working on the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman, one of India's most recognisable and bankable actors, was taken into police custody and driven to jail after the sentencing amid chaotic scenes outside court.

But the actor, who denied poaching the rare black bucks in 1998, can still appeal his conviction.

Salman Khan arrested after five-year jail sentence in blackbuck poaching case

Bollywood actor fined INR10,000, will be sent to Jodhpur central jail

"The court has given a five-year jail term and fined Salman Khan INR10,000 rupees," prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi told reporters outside the court.

Four other Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari who were also accused of joining the hunting trip but were acquitted for lack of evidence.

According to AFP, Salman, whose legion of fans emulate his distinct hairstyle and fashion, has accused Rajasthan´s forest department of framing him over the black buck case. His defence lawyers had suggested the black bucks died of natural causes such as overeating, and claimed there was no evidence they had been shot.

The black buck is an endangered species and is protected under the Indian Wildlife Act. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Updated 4 hours ago
Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

 Updated 7 hours ago
World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

 Updated 8 hours ago
Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

 Updated 9 hours ago
PM Abbasi to discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation on Kabul visit

PM Abbasi to discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation on Kabul visit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM