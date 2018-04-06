ECP announces verdict on objections over delimitation in Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday its verdict, reserved a day earlier, on the objections filed over delimitation of constituencies in Shikarpur district of Sindh.

During the hearing by a five-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner, objection over shifting of Patwar Circle Odha from PS-7 to PS-9 was accepted.

The commission rejected objections over delimitation in PS-7, PS-8 and PS-9, whereas the decision was reserved on two national assembly and five provincial assembly constituencies.

The verdict on the objections over constituencies in Shikarpur was reserved at the hearing held a day earlier, while that regarding Kasur, Punjab was announced.

The ECP received a total of 706 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 284 from Sindh, 104 from Balochistan and 192 from Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The hearing on objections started on April 4 and will continue until the end of the month.

While speaking over the objections being raised regarding delimitation of new constituencies, ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari had said earlier that efforts are being made to create an issue out of the matter.

"Those objecting to delimitation of new constituencies must have some personal issue," he said.