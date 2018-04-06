Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP announces verdict on objections over delimitation in Shikarpur

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday its verdict, reserved a day earlier, on the objections filed over delimitation of constituencies in Shikarpur district of Sindh.

During the hearing by a five-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner, objection over shifting of Patwar Circle Odha from PS-7 to PS-9 was accepted.

The commission rejected objections over delimitation in PS-7, PS-8 and PS-9, whereas the decision was reserved on two national assembly and five provincial assembly constituencies. 

The verdict on the objections over constituencies in Shikarpur was reserved at the hearing held a day earlier, while that regarding Kasur, Punjab was announced.

The ECP received a total of 706 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 284 from Sindh, 104 from Balochistan and 192 from Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The hearing on objections started on April 4 and will continue until the end of the month.

While speaking over the objections being raised regarding delimitation of new constituencies, ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari had said earlier that efforts are being made to create an issue out of the matter.

"Those objecting to delimitation of new constituencies must have some personal issue," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

 Updated 30 minutes ago
UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

Updated 22 minutes ago
Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Updated an hour ago
CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

 Updated an hour ago
Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

 Updated 3 hours ago
Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

 Updated 5 hours ago
LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

 Updated 6 hours ago
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM