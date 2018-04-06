Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Imran voted for PPP in Senate elections despite saying he won't: Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 06, 2018

GHOTKI/ MIRPUR MATHELO: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan voted for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Senate elections despite saying he will not.

“Imran Khan indulges in politics of lies. He said he will not vote for PPP in Senate elections but voted for our candidate for deputy Senate chairman,” the PPP chairman said while addressing the media in Mirpur Mathelo.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said Karachi’s mayorship and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are under the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. “MQM leaders are now fighting amongst each other and not doing any work nor letting anyone else do so,” he added.

He further said, “Everyone knows who was behind politics of violence in Karachi and the first time, people of Karachi will get the independence to elect candidates of their own choice.”

“I am also preparing for elections and will fight against all parties,” Bilawal added.

He further alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is harming democracy in an attempt to cover his faults. However, he said, “Democracy is not in danger.”

“All Nawaz Sharif wants is to save himself,” he added.

Regarding the government’s amnesty scheme, Bilawal said he hasn’t read it as yet “but it seems like a Panama amnesty scheme introduced to save themselves.”

'Opponents handing over state-owned companies to their close aides'

 Earlier today, while addressing the media in Ghotki, Bilawal alleged the party’s opponents are handing over state-owned companies such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to their close aides.

“Our opponents are snatching PIA and PSM and giving them to their friends and close aides,” Bilawal said.

Claiming that the party’s opponents are involved in the politics of the rich, Bilawal said, “They introduce tax amnesty schemes for the rich and exempt them from giving taxes and paying their debts.”

Stating that the PPP has always worked for the poor, Bilawal said, “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took land from feudal lords and gave it to the poor.”

Bilawal further claimed, “We initiated the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to help poor women but they [opposing parties] are snatching their rights and ending the programme.”

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, the PPP chairman said, “Imran Khan is involved in strange politics.”

“On one side he’s speaking against corruption and on the other side he roams around with a provincial chief minister who Sindh dismissed over corruption charges,” Bilawal concluded in an apparent reference to Mumtaz Bhutto.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

 Updated 29 minutes ago
UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

Updated 21 minutes ago
Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Updated an hour ago
CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

 Updated an hour ago
Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

 Updated 3 hours ago
Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

 Updated 5 hours ago
LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

 Updated 6 hours ago
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM