Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan speaking in a party rally at Charsadda. Photo: Geo News

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Friday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the recently-held Senate polls.

Addressing party workers in Charsadda, the ANP leader said his head hangs in shame on what happened in the Senate elections, as the entire 'stable' was bought. The jibe was taken in reference to the allegations of horse trading in the Senate polls.

Asfandyar said that the PTI leader says one thing in the morning and another in evening.

"Imran says that Nawaz and Zardari are two sides of the same coin," he said. "Imran should disclose who his party's lawmakers voted for in Senate." 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PTI, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed reservations over some political parties bagging Senate seats without having substantial representation in the provincial assemblies.

Imran voted for PPP in Senate elections despite saying he won't: Bilawal

PPP chairman says on one hand Imran Khan speaks against corruption but also roams around with CM dismissed over corruption charges

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has alleged that votes had been ‘sold’ in the elections for the Senate chairman. He had also challenged the PTI chief and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to say on record that their MPAs were not bought.

"I challenge Imran and Zardari to appear on television and say that MPAs and votes were not bought," he said. "Imran has forgotten how he used to lament that Asif Zardari had bought fourteen PTI MNAs. And when the time to elect the chairman Senate came, he voted for Zardari's candidate," Abbasi added.

The prime minister had said that he was proud that his party had not spent a single rupee during the Senate elections.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

 Updated 21 minutes ago
PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM