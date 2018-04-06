Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan speaking in a party rally at Charsadda. Photo: Geo News

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Friday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the recently-held Senate polls.



Addressing party workers in Charsadda, the ANP leader said his head hangs in shame on what happened in the Senate elections, as the entire 'stable' was bought. The jibe was taken in reference to the allegations of horse trading in the Senate polls.

Asfandyar said that the PTI leader says one thing in the morning and another in evening.

"Imran says that Nawaz and Zardari are two sides of the same coin," he said. "Imran should disclose who his party's lawmakers voted for in Senate."

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PTI, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed reservations over some political parties bagging Senate seats without having substantial representation in the provincial assemblies.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has alleged that votes had been ‘sold’ in the elections for the Senate chairman. He had also challenged the PTI chief and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to say on record that their MPAs were not bought.

"I challenge Imran and Zardari to appear on television and say that MPAs and votes were not bought," he said. "Imran has forgotten how he used to lament that Asif Zardari had bought fourteen PTI MNAs. And when the time to elect the chairman Senate came, he voted for Zardari's candidate," Abbasi added.

The prime minister had said that he was proud that his party had not spent a single rupee during the Senate elections.