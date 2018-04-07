PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad medical college, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah opened fire at her in January this year. Photo: Geo News file

KOHAT: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday ordered to transfer the murder case of Asma Rani, who was murdered for refusing a marriage proposal, to an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar from Kohat, where lawyers have refused to take up the case over security concerns.

Lawyer of Rani’s family said lawyers were unwilling to put their security at risk ad the primary accused, Mujahidullah Afridi, and his accomplice Shahzeb belong to a 'powerful family.'

During the hearing, Judge Qaiser Rasheed asked Additional Advocate General Waqar Ahmed if he had any objection to transferring the case from the ATC in Peshawar to Kohat, to which the latter responded in negative. The court then approved the request of Rani's family to transfer the case to another anti-terrorism court due to security concerns.



Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad medical college, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah opened fire at her in January this year.

Rani’s family last month had said they are being pressured to enter into an agreement regarding the murder case and request the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Peshawar, Bannu or Dera Ismail Khan.

Asma’s brother and father said that the accused enjoy support from some influential people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat district president Aftab Alam, who is the uncle of prime accused Mujahidullah Afridi.

Prime accused Mujahid was handed over to Pakistani government in March, after he fled the country following the incident.

The accused’s brother Sadiqullah and close friend Shahzaib were also arrested.