Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Axact fake degrees, money laundering cases: Court adjourns hearing till April 24

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

The Axact scandal surfaced in May 2015, when The New York Times published a report which claimed the company sold fake diplomas and degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools, making “tens of millions of dollars annually"

KARACHI: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned hearing of the fake degrees and money laundering cases against Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh till April 24.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Saira Junejo, hearing the cases against the multi-million dollar scam, referred the money laundering case against the primary suspect Shoaib Shaikh and others to a sessions judge, and adjourned hearing till April 24.

During the hearing today, Shoaib Shaikh’s lawyer asked for more time in the fake degrees case. The court observed that it will look at the fake degrees case in light of the law.

Others accused – Zeeshan Anwar, Zeeshan Ahmed and Ali Ghaffar – were present in the court today. Shoaib Shaikh marked his attendance in the court and left. 

The Axact scandal surfaced in May 2015, when The New York Times published a report which claimed the company sold fake diplomas and degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools, making “tens of millions of dollars annually”.

Hearings in around 30 different cases of arrest and bails of accused Shoaib Shaikh are being conducted in lower courts, Islamabad High Court, Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court. 

The noose tightened around the Axact CEO with the initiation of another money laundering case, involving billions of rupees, by the State Bank Circle, Karachi last month. 

More money laundering enquiries kick off against Axact CEO

FIA said they were trying to probe Shoaib Shaikh's source of income, source of money to purchase Axact's central office in DHA, a house, two large buildings of Axact's Bol TV, dozens of vehicles

Confirming the start of yet another enquiry by the State Bank Circle, Karachi, the Federal Investigation Agency said it is trying to probe Shoaib Shaikh's source of income as well as the source of money to purchase Axact's central office in Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Defence, luxurious residence of the accused, two large buildings of Axact's Bol TV, dozens of vehicles, DSNG vans, expensive technical equipment and for construction of several buildings.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 12 hours ago
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM