One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A foreign diplomat who ran a red light Saturday afternoon in the federal capital ended up killing one man and injuring another as his official SUV rammed into a motorcycle.

Police officials suspected the diplomat, a military officer, was possibly driving under the influence.

Joseph Emanuel Hall, a defence and air attaché at a foreign embassy in Islamabad, was driving a white Land Cruiser with the number plate QM-058.

He then crashed into a motorcycle (number plate ARM-900) around 3pm Saturday on Margalla Road when he violated a traffic signal, as per the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

Motorcyclist Ateeq Baig, a resident of the city's Tihar suburb, died on the spot, while he was en route to his office with his cousin Raheel riding pillion.

Raheel was critically injured in the accident and, consequently, moved to a nearby hospital.

Following the accident, police reached the spot and brought the diplomat to the police station.

He was not arrested due to his diplomatic immunity.

He then ended up locking himself inside the vehicle and subsequently fled in another car.

The police, however, seized the vehicle.

A case was also registered at the Kohsar Police Station later the same day.



The accident occurred to due to sheer negligence of the driver of the embassy's car, the first information report (FIR) said.

Authorities said officials from the embassy are in contact with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).



Govt, embassy officials yet to contact family

Speaking to the media, Baig's father said he was yet to be contacted by the government or embassy officials.



"My son was going to work when he met with this accident," said Baig's father. "We don't have enemies and [just] want justice to be served."



He further said the decision to legally pursue the matter will be made after consulting his family.

Embassy, FO probing incident

A statement released by the embassy confirmed the accident. It said it was in contact with the local authorities to probe the incident.

"MOFA is looking into the matter. Investigations are being carried out," Dr Muhammad Faisal, the spokesperson of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

