Sunday Apr 08 2018
Qamar Ali

Committee constituted to decide head money on Lyari gang war fugitives

Qamar Ali

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Photo: File 

KARACHI: A 10-member committee has been constituted to decide head money on 18 fugitives involved in spreading unrest in Lyari Town of the city.

Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi will chair the committee, a meeting of which will be held on Monday.

The move was made after DIG South Azad Khan wrote a letter to Sindh IGP AD Khwaja, recommending head money of Rs1-5 million on the arrest of the 18 fugitives, stated to be part of Lyari gang war.

DIG south has suggested the head money of Rs5 million each for Momin Khan and Taj alias Taju, close aides of Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch.

A amount of Rs2 million each has been recommended on the arrest of Wasiullah Lakho, Ayaz Zehri and Farooq alias Maya for taking extortion money from traders in the Old City area.

Furthermore, the letter states Rs2 million should be set on the arrest of each Faisal Pathan, Shafi Pathan, Mullah Nisar, Zahid Ladla and Shahid alias MCB; and Rs1 million for Siraj-ul-Islam, Jibrail alias Pathan and Agha Shaukat.

The cases against these were registered in Kalakot, Kalri, Napier, Baghdadi, Kharadar, Chakiwara and Jackson police stations against these fugitives who have been at large since a long time. 

PML-N, PTI have anti-people policies: Bilawal Bhutto

Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

Naqeebullah Mehsud's father demands arrest of Rao Anwar's associates

Imran slammed Zardari but voted for his candidate in Senate elections: Shehbaz

CJP seeks report over expenditure of Quaid-e-Azam solar power plant

Govt likely to promulgate ordinance for tax amnesty scheme today

Two minor sisters reportedly raped in Gujrat

US envoy summoned over killing of motorcyclist by diplomat's vehicle

CJP takes notice of delay in justice to Model Town victims

