Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt - one of Pakistan's brightest medal hopes at CWG18

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt in action/File photo

KARACHI: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt, one of Pakistan’s brightest hopes for a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018, will be in action today (Monday).

Twenty-year-old Nooh will be competing in 105+kilogramme weight category at the competition, which is underway in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4 to 15. His fixture will commence at around 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Nooh is being touted as one of the best medal hopes for Pakistan owing to his stellar record. He won a gold medal in junior category competition of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship last year, and bagged silver in the senior events of the same category by lifting 389kg.

He also won a bronze medal in CW championships at Penang, Malaysia in 2016 and Pune, India in 2015.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also banking on a medal in shooting, after Usman Chand scored an impressive 49 playing two rounds on day one (Sunday) of the men’s Skeet category to keep himself placed 5th.

He has to play three more rounds on day two of championship on Monday, and if he manages to remain among the top six then he will play the final round with very good chances of winning a medal for his country.