Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Nisar likely to join Imran Khan's PTI

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is likely to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) later this month.

According to a report in Daily Jang, Nisar is in contact with PTI leaders through backdoor channels and more than one meeting has been held in this regard.

Sources told Daily Jang that Nisar will soon meet PTI chairman Imran Khan at his home and will announce to join his party.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, met with Nisar at the CM House and discussed the key differences making headlines and a probable common ground.

Shehbaz Sharif meets Chaudhry Nisar, asks him to 'stay with party'

During the 45-minute long meeting, Nisar shared his reservations with the Punjab CM and PML-N president

Nisar and Shehbaz had a tête-à-tête in the backdrop of several statements by the former that could have severely dented party cohesion and proved damaging ahead of the 2018 general elections.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former interior minister had threatened to quit the party if ‘maltreatment’ being meted out to him continued. He had also said that Nawaz would never allow Shehbaz to play the role of anything more than a second fiddle despite being the party president.

It is, therefore, believed that the meeting was arranged in urgency in the backdrop of the rapid-fire dissent and threats by Nisar to part ways with the PML-N, which many believe won’t just be a solitary exit.

Sources privy to the talking points of the meeting told The News that the PML-N leaders discussed the outstanding differences marring the relationship and probable common ground that could be reached to sort them out in a win-win situation on individual and party basis.

PML-N lawmaker Ramesh Kumar joins PTI, hopes Nisar follows suit

Kumar says he hopes Chaudhry Nisar also joins Imran Khan's party

The sources also revealed that Shehbaz pursued Nisar to stay with the PML-N and told him that he was an asset of the party, which needed his experience and support in the current testing times. He also tried to pursue Nisar to take up any issues of disagreement directly with the party leaders instead of washing the laundry in public and giving undue opportunity to critics to have a field day.

It is believed that Shehbaz is most likely to share Nisar’s message with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. However, whether both sides agreed to address the issues at the party forum and not to blow the matter over media could not be confirmed. Both leaders also discussed the political situation in the country and other party matters.

Originally published in The News

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM