Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Raees Ansari

Shehbaz Sharif meets Chaudhry Nisar, asks him to 'stay with party'

By
Raees Ansari

Monday Apr 02, 2018

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed party matters and the current political situation of the country.

During the 45-minute-long meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Nisar also shared his reservations with Shehbaz.

“You should stay with the party,” the Punjab CM was quoting as saying to Nisar by sources privy to the meeting.

Earlier this month, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Nisar’s future role will be decided by the party. 

“Issues pertaining to the party are resolved internally and the future of Nisar will also be decided by the PML-N,” Iqbal had said.

Chaudhry Nisar's future in PML-N to be decided by party: Iqbal

Interior minister says PM has started consultations on caretaker government setup

The comments came after Nisar said that PML-N has suppressed the right to have a different opinion.

The PML-N leader, who has been associated with the party for over three decades, added that he would not become part of any decision that makes PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam, the party's leader.

Furthermore, in February it was reported that Nawaz had parted ways with his longtime associate Nisar and decided to not extend an invitation to him for the Central Working Committee session.

The move followed Nisar's public disagreements with the party line following Nawaz's ouster last July and subsequent public mobilisation campaign. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

 Updated 6 hours ago
PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 6 hours ago
India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

 Updated 9 hours ago
PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

 Updated 7 hours ago
At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM