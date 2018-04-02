Shehbaz Sharif meets Chaudhry Nisar, asks him to 'stay with party'

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.



According to sources, the two leaders discussed party matters and the current political situation of the country.

During the 45-minute-long meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Nisar also shared his reservations with Shehbaz.

“You should stay with the party,” the Punjab CM was quoting as saying to Nisar by sources privy to the meeting.

Earlier this month, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Nisar’s future role will be decided by the party.

“Issues pertaining to the party are resolved internally and the future of Nisar will also be decided by the PML-N,” Iqbal had said.

The comments came after Nisar said that PML-N has suppressed the right to have a different opinion.

The PML-N leader, who has been associated with the party for over three decades, added that he would not become part of any decision that makes PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam, the party's leader.

Furthermore, in February it was reported that Nawaz had parted ways with his longtime associate Nisar and decided to not extend an invitation to him for the Central Working Committee session.

The move followed Nisar's public disagreements with the party line following Nawaz's ouster last July and subsequent public mobilisation campaign.