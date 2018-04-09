Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Butt wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan added another medal to its tally in the Commonwealth Games on Monday when Nooh Dastagir Butt won the Bronze medal in +105kg weightlifting competition.



20-year-old Nooh, who last year won the silver medal in Commonwealth weightlifting championship, lifted an overall 395kg to win the medal for the country.

After lifting 173kg in snatch, he successfully lifted 222kg in his first attempt of clean and jerk to confirm his medal. In an attempt to turn it into a gold, Nooh attempted 228kg in 2nd and 231kg in third attempt but couldn’t do it successfully.

His lifting of 395kg is also a junior commonwealth record.

This is Pakistan’s second medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games being held in Gold Coast, Australia. Both the medals have been won by the weightlifters for the country.

Last week, Taha Talib won a Bronze medal for Pakistan in men’s 62kg weightlifting competition.