Tuesday Apr 10 2018
Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif asked him to frame Asif Ali Zardari in a "fake narcotics case".

The shocking revelation has been mentioned in his book 'Sach To Hai' which was launched in Lahore today (Tuesday). The 328-page book with 20 chapters details Shujaat’s brief stint as prime minister of Pakistan and his interactions with political leaders.

Stating that he refused to file the case against the former president, Chaudhry Shujaat wrote, “Zardari in 2011 said to me that he became president because of me.”

Chaudhry further wrote, “Before Nawaz was sworn in as prime minister for a second time in 1997, Mian Sharif visited me and promised to make Pervez Ellahi the chief minister of Punjab.” However, when Nawaz came to power he appointed his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, on the post.

Continuing with his shocking revelations, the PML-Q leader alleged former prime minister Shaukat Aziz complained about then chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry to Pervez Musharraf.

“Then when Iftikhar Chaudhry was reinstated, I advised Musharraf to settle differences with him and he was ready to, however, their aides did not allow them to do so,” he added.

MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan joins PML-Q

Wajih-uz-Zaman who was recently part of PTI was elected MPA from Mansehra on a PML-N ticket

Chaudhry Shujaat further claimed that Pervez Musharraf used to say that former prime minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was “extremely lazy”.

“He [Musharraf] used to complain that PM saab [Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali] wakes up at noon and had reservations with him so I advised Jamali to resign,” he wrote in his book.

Regarding the Lal Masjid operation which he vehemently opposed, the PML-Q leader wrote, “Thinking about that day still worries me.”

He further alleged that the 2008 general elections were rigged and “America wanted Benazir Bhutto to come to power.”

Earlier, Shujaat while speaking about his book had stated, “I’ve written nothing but the truth in it.”

