NEPRA constitutes committee to investigate load shedding in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) constituted a high-level committee on Tuesday to probe into unscheduled load-shedding in Karachi.



“NEPRA has taken serious notice of additional 10 hours load-shedding in Karachi during the prevailing harsh weather and constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter,” a statement issued by the power regulatory authority read.

The regulatory authority said it constituted a committee after Karachi’s main provider of electricity, K-Electric (KE), failed to provide satisfactory clarifications regarding unscheduled power outages.

The committee is scheduled to visit KE from April 11 to April 13 investigate the issue.

NEPRA further directed KE to submit a detailed report on the issue.

Residents of Karachi are facing undue hardship due to prolonged and unannounced load-shedding. Routine life is being hindered as power outages become frequent with some areas rendered without electricity at least three to four times a day.

KE has cited low gas pressure being supplied by the Sui Southern Gas Company as the reason behind the load-shedding in many areas of the metropolis. According to KE spokesperson, power plants have been affected by a gas shortfall of 100mmcf.

However, the Sui Southern Gas Company ─ a government-run organisation managing natural gas assets ─ has rebuffed the power utility company’s claim and called it ‘misleading’.

Further, according to the power division spokesperson, there is no shortfall of electricity in Pakistan as the country needs 15,487 megawatts of electricity while available units are 15,600 MW.







