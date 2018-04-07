Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Load-shedding in Karachi makes routine life difficult

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi are facing undue hardship due to prolonged and unannounced load-shedding.

Routine life is being hindered as power outages become frequent with some areas rendered without electricity at least three to four times a day.

Areas exempted from load-shedding by the main provider of electricity to Karachi, K-Electric (KE), are also facing outages. The areas facing power outages in Karachi include Malir, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquatabad, various blocks of Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Karachiites have expressed anger over the unannounced outages which started as soon as the mercury began to soar. Locals lamented that the power supply company not only does not provide electricity but also charges exorbitant bills. 

No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

Prime Minister’s directives came while he was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy

KE has cited low gas pressure being supplied by the Sui Southern Gas Company as the reason behind the load-shedding in many areas of the metropolis. According to KE spokesperson, power plants have been affected by a gas shortfall of 100mmcf.

However, the Sui Southern Gas Company ─ a government-run organisation managing natural gas assets ─ has rebuffed the power utility company’s claim by calling it, ‘misleading’.

Further, according to the power division spokesperson there is no shortfall of electricity in Pakistan as the country needs 15,487 megawatts of electricity while available units are 15,600 MW.

