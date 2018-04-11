Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Mehmood Jan Babar

PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

By
Mehmood Jan Babar

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Siraj Muhammad Khan with Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Siraj Muhammad Khan joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday as defections between political parties continue ahead of the 2018 general elections.

The lawmaker made the announcement during his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at the residence of Amir Muqam, president of the party's Khyber Paktunkhwa chapter, in Peshawar.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Muqam, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and other party leaders were present during the meeting.

Stating the he fully trusts Shehbaz’s leadership skills, Siraj Khan said, “PML-N is the only party which can lead Pakistan towards prosperity.”

Prior to Peshawar visit, Shehbaz takes potshot at PTI’s ‘snail-paced’ BRT

Shehbaz will address a workers' convention on Peshawar's Shami Road later today

“It is also the only party which has steered Pakistan out of crisis,” he added. Siraj Khan was elected to the National Assembly from the NA-6 Nowshera-II constituency in the 2013 general elections.

Welcoming the lawmaker to PML-N, Shehbaz said, “Siraj Khan will further strengthen the party.”

Questioning PTI’s performance in the province in the last five years, the Punjab chief minister said, “Instead of hindering our development projects and wasting people’s time, the party has done nothing.”

“PML-N is a strong political party with its roots among the public,” he asserted.

The PML-N president is in Peshawar to address a workers’ convention.

Comments

