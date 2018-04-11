Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

GEO NEWS

RAWALPINDI: The 210th Corps Commanders' Conference, chaired by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The top military brass discussed progress of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khushal Balochistan programme.

The forum acknowledged contributions and sacrifices of all national stakeholders especially the resilient Pakistanis in rejecting terrorism and bringing about security stability in the country.

The military commanders discussed lines of stability operations to carry forward the gains of successful kinetic operations.

"The COAS directed that the stability and development prong efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to the public, while control of cleared areas is being handed over to civil administration through their enhanced capacity," the statement said.

"Key step for its realisation remains linked to mainstreaming of FATA in line with popular public sentiments."

The forum concluded to continue efforts in support of state institutions which are taking Pakistan on a positive trajectory of peace, stability and prosperity.

