Wednesday Apr 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistani civilians were injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Indian forces targetted civilian population in Khuiratta sector along the LoC in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to the ISPR. The wounded persons also included three women.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army responded to the unprovoked Indian firing and engaged an Indian post in retaliation.

This is the second ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in less than a week.

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

On Saturday, a Pakistani woman was martyred as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire across in the LoC's Nakyal sector.

The incident saw the summoning of Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

DG South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal handed the Indian diplomat a protest note lodging strong protest over Indian ceasefire violation, calling on New Delhi to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

Indian forces have carried out around 400 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary so far this year, resulting in the killing and injuries to dozens of civilians.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India has continued from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations.

