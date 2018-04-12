Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
AFP

Bayern Munich reach semi-finals after goalless draw against Seville

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

Bayern Munich players celebrate making the semi-finals. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich reached the Champions League semi-finals for the seventh time in nine seasons as Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Sevilla sent the German side through 2-1 on aggregate.

Mats Hummels flashed a powerful drive just wide and Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria turned away a stinging effort from Franck Ribery in the first half, while Bayern full-back Rafinha made a vital block to deny Pablo Sarabia.

Joaquin Correa came closest to scoring at the Allianz Arena when the Argentine winger headed against the crossbar on 59 minutes, but Jupp Heynckes's Bayern remain in the hunt for a sixth European title.

Bayern will be joined in Friday's draw for the last four by Liverpool, Roma and defending champions Real Madrid who overcame Juventus 4-3 on aggregate courtesy of a dramatic stoppage-time penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Comments

More From Sports:

Snake threats, shoe-throwing force IPL team out of Chennai

Snake threats, shoe-throwing force IPL team out of Chennai

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Bilal wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Bilal wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Updated 3 hours ago
England and Ireland Test series tough test for Coach Arthur

England and Ireland Test series tough test for Coach Arthur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Amir Khan ready to take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco

Amir Khan ready to take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco

 Updated 4 hours ago
Five more African athletes go missing at Commonwealth Games

Five more African athletes go missing at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback

Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan to host SAFF football championship 2020

Pakistan to host SAFF football championship 2020

 Updated 20 hours ago
Three England women earn Wisden recognition

Three England women earn Wisden recognition

 Updated yesterday
Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM