sports
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

England and Ireland Test series tough test for Coach Arthur

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur (C) chats with national cricket team players during a practice session at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 29, 2018 - AFP 
 

This summer the Sarfraz XI will play one test against Ireland and two against England. Given the team’s Test performance, the upcoming series if not only going to be a tough test for the Sarfraz XI but also for Mickey Arthur as coach.

Under the 49-year-old Arthur, the Pakistan team has performed well in the ODI and T20 formats of the game. According to Arthur, Pakistan will go into the Test matches with an attacking approach.

The team has been training hard at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore under tough weather conditions. Arthur has emphasised that he wants to leave a positive culture in Pakistan cricket. “I love this job, I love this team and want to make the country proud by leaving a great culture and legacy when I finish one day.”

Seven months ago, Pakistan played the last two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at UAE and lost both.

Mickey Arthur became the coach of Pakistan team in July 2016. Since then, the team has lost 11 Test matches of the 17 that it has played.

