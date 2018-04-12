Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

By
Qamber Zaidi

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

It's not difficult to hack e-voting system, experts say, even if it isn't hacked, stealing data is not a big deal. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: IT experts on Thursday raised objections over an e-voting software prepared by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to enable overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Thursday resumed hearing of a case pertaining to voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

During the hearing, the NADRA chairman briefed the SC bench, officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and representatives of different political parties on the e-voting system.

The official said that providing e-voting facility to around 7 million overseas Pakistanis would cost Rs150 million.

In his remarks, the chief justice maintained that the constitution grants voting right to every Pakistani and the court had ordered to provide overseas Pakistanis with the right to vote in 2013.

Meanwhile, IT experts raised questions over NADRA's software. Taha Ali, an IT expert from NUST, said that different countries, including the United States, Australia and Norway, tried such software, but withdrew them later.

"It's not difficult to hack an e-voting system," Ali said, adding that even if it was not hacked, stealing the data was not a big deal.

Overseas Pakistanis will be provided right to cast vote: CJP

CJP states that its about time that overseas Pakistanis are allowed to be part of the local elections process

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said that authorities needed to ensure that the voting process was kept secret.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain recommended that e-voting should not be experimented in the coming elections. "The ECP should not be burdened more than its capacity," he said.

At this, Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that motorway could not closed because of accidents.

The chief justice said that they would not let the elections be suspected if there was a possibility of damage [to the polls]. "First this online model should be checked through mock polls," Justice Nisar said.

The court directed the ECP to seek a report from technical experts on NADRA's experiment of [the e-voting software]. It directed all the parties to review the e-voting system and political parties to present their stance through their lawyers in the next hearing.

"We want to make this clear that we will not let the election process become controversial," the chief justice said.

"Overseas Pakistanis are playing a key role in the country's economy. Had electoral reforms been introduced earlier, then things could have improved through experimentation."

Later, the court adjourned hearing until April 23.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

 Updated an hour ago
Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Updated 3 hours ago
Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

 Updated 5 hours ago
Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Imran announces to remove PTI members who sold votes during Senate elections

Imran announces to remove PTI members who sold votes during Senate elections

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM