Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
Ashraf Malkham

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

By
Ashraf Malkham

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Government on Thursday proposed important changes to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, sources informed Geo News.

According to the proposed bill, a copy of which is available with Geo News, only federal departments and their employees should fall under the National Accountability Bureau's jurisdiction. 

The anti-corruption watchdog's chairman and director general will be liable to consult the prosecutor general for any arrests, proposes the bill.

Sources further said the bill, if approved, will bar NAB from freezing assets of any under-investigation suspect.  

Earlier this year, in February, the Punjab Assembly expressed concern over the arrest of former Lahore Development Authority Director General (DG) Ahad Cheema. The provincial assembly demanded of the federal government to amend the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 to prohibit the use of "illegal powers".

"Harassing senior officials, insulting them, highlighting their names in media, and doing character assassination on the part of NAB is illegal and unethical," read the resolution passed by the provincial assembly.

The resolution, which was presented by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, had urged all institutions including NAB to ensure upholding basic human rights, and ethical values in accordance with the Constitution. It had also asked the federal government to take measures to discuss the issue in the parliament.

The provincial government had also demanded to eliminate the plea bargain clause from the ordinance.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

This isn't the first time Nawaz has been disqualified, says Maryam

This isn't the first time Nawaz has been disqualified, says Maryam

 Updated 15 minutes ago
SC decisions are creating a new Pakistan: Imran Khan

SC decisions are creating a new Pakistan: Imran Khan

 Updated 39 minutes ago
NAB summons Nawaz over 'misuse of authority': sources

NAB summons Nawaz over 'misuse of authority': sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
What do politicians, analysts say about Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification?

What do politicians, analysts say about Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification?

 Updated 3 hours ago
Only decision that matters is of public: PM Abbasi

Only decision that matters is of public: PM Abbasi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz doesn't need any formal office to continue guiding his party, people: Shehbaz

Nawaz doesn't need any formal office to continue guiding his party, people: Shehbaz

Updated 4 hours ago
NAB summons Shehbaz's son-in-law in corruption probe

NAB summons Shehbaz's son-in-law in corruption probe

Updated 4 hours ago
One year on, Mashal Khan's family awaits justice

One year on, Mashal Khan's family awaits justice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Family of man killed by US diplomat demands suo motu action from chief justice

Family of man killed by US diplomat demands suo motu action from chief justice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM