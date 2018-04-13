What is Article 62 (1) (f)?

The clause pertains to the qualification of Parliamentarians. Photo: File

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution pertains to the qualification of members of Parliament and pertains to the terms 'Sadiq' and 'Ameen'. However, it does not set a time limit for the duration of disqualification — which is what the Supreme Court will decide today.

The article is stated below:



"A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless-



he is a citizen of Pakistan;

he is, in the case of the National Assembly, not less than twenty -five years of age and is enroled as a voter in any electoral roll in-

any part of Pakistan, for election to a general seat or a seat reserved for non-Muslims; and

any area in a Province from which she seeks membership for election to a seat reserved for women.

he is, in the case of Senate, not less than thirty years of age and is enrolled as a voter in any area in a Province or, as the case may be, the Federal Capital or the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, from where he seeks membership;

he is of good character and is not commonly known as one who violates Islamic Injunctions;

he has adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and practises obligatory duties prescribed by Islam as well as abstains from major sins ;

he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law;

he has not, after the establishment of Pakistan, worked against the integrity of the country or opposed the ideology of Pakistan.

The disqualifications specified in paragraphs (d) and (e) shall not apply to a person who is a non-Muslim, but such a person shall have good moral reputation."

SC rules disqualification for life

On April 13, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

The apex court ruled that the disqualification will hold until the court declaration disqualifying the lawmaker stands. Moreover, the judges unanimously ruled that the Constitution states that those not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per law are banned from Parliament for life.