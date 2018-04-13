Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final at Commonwealth Games

Friday Apr 13, 2018
KARACHI: Pakistan received news to cheer from the Commonwealth Games on Friday after Arshad Nadeem qualified for the finals of the javelin throw event with a national-record throw.
Arshad's throw in Group B qualifier was 80.45m, which is also a new national record by any Pakistani in men’s javelin throw competition.
He improved his previous record which was 78.33m.
Arshad’s performance in the qualifying stage has given hope of a medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia.
“Arshad will compete in the final round at 9:30am on Saturday. We are confident that he will bring laurels for the country,” said an official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.
If Arshad manages to win a medal on Saturday, he will be the first Pakistani in more than 50 years to win a javelin throw medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games.
The last Pakistani to win a medal in the javelin competition was in 1996. Mohammad Nawaz had clinched Bronze in Jamaica.
