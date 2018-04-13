Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final at Commonwealth Games

KARACHI: Pakistan received news to cheer from the Commonwealth Games on Friday after Arshad Nadeem qualified for the finals of the javelin throw event with a national-record throw.

Arshad's throw in Group B qualifier was 80.45m, which is also a new national record by any Pakistani in men’s javelin throw competition.

He improved his previous record which was 78.33m.

Arshad Nadeem pictured at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, April 13, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Arshad’s performance in the qualifying stage has given hope of a medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Arshad Nadeem's throw in Group B qualifier was 80.45m, which is also a new national record by any Pakistani in men’s javelin throw competition. Photo: Geo News

“Arshad will compete in the final round at 9:30am on Saturday. We are confident that he will bring laurels for the country,” said an official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

If Arshad manages to win a medal on Saturday, he will be the first Pakistani in more than 50 years to win a javelin throw medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games.

The last Pakistani to win a medal in the javelin competition was in 1996. Mohammad Nawaz had clinched Bronze in Jamaica.

