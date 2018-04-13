Can't connect right now! retry
PPP backs efforts for FATA's merger with KP, Zardari tells tribal youth jirgah

Friday Apr 13, 2018

The PPP chairman speaks at a meeting with delegates of tribal youth jirgah in Islamabad. — Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that his party supports the efforts of tribal youth jirgah for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The statement was made during the former president's meeting with a delegation of tribal youth jirgah (council) here in Islamabad. The delegation included 25 representatives from all seven tribal agencies in FATA.

He said that they stand by the tribal people in their struggle for the merger with KP, extending the jurisdiction of courts to tribal areas and allocation of FATA's share in NFC award.

Senior journalist and anchorperson was also accompanied the delegation on the occasion.

Zardari said the merger of tribal areas with [KP] is natural given the economic, ethnic, cultural and geographical aspects.

He, however, said the bill passed by the National Assembly to extend the jurisdiction of higher courts to tribal areas does not fulfill the expectations.

"Despite that, the PPP favoured this bill in the Senate for it did not want to lose this opportunity," the former president said.

