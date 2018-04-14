Imran assures Sanjrani of support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, where the latter assured the former of his party's support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate.



Sanjrani, during the meeting held at Khan's Bani Gala residence, thanked the PTI chairman for favouring him in the Senate elections.

The two figures held a comprehensive discussion on parliamentary affairs, while the Senate chairman also apprised the PTI chief of his reforms agenda in the upper House.

On the occasion, Khan said the passage of FATA bill from the Senate is a step in the right direction, adding, "FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is inevitable for a permanent solution."

The meeting also had Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed and Munazza Hassan in presence.