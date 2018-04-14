Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran assures Sanjrani of support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, where the latter assured the former of his party's support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate.

Sanjrani, during the meeting held at Khan's Bani Gala residence, thanked the PTI chairman for favouring him in the Senate elections.

The two figures held a comprehensive discussion on parliamentary affairs, while the Senate chairman also apprised the PTI chief of his reforms agenda in the upper House.

On the occasion, Khan said the passage of FATA bill from the Senate is a step in the right direction, adding, "FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is inevitable for a permanent solution."

The meeting also had Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed and Munazza Hassan in presence.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC orders ATC to hear Model Town case on daily basis

SC orders ATC to hear Model Town case on daily basis

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Punjab Power Development Company ex-official remanded into NAB's custody

Punjab Power Development Company ex-official remanded into NAB's custody

 Updated an hour ago
Lahore woman dies after fake doctor administers wrong injection

Lahore woman dies after fake doctor administers wrong injection

 Updated 2 hours ago
LEAs detain 21 suspects in overnight Karachi raids

LEAs detain 21 suspects in overnight Karachi raids

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malala pens heartfelt blog on visit to Pakistan

Malala pens heartfelt blog on visit to Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

 Updated 13 hours ago
PPP backs efforts for FATA's merger with KP, Zardari tells tribal youth jirgah

PPP backs efforts for FATA's merger with KP, Zardari tells tribal youth jirgah

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan Army cadet clinches medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Pakistan Army cadet clinches medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM