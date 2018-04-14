Can't connect right now! retry
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Friday.

Shehbaz, who formally took charge of the PML-N last month after a Supreme Court ruling banned former premier Nawaz Sharif from heading the party, met Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair upon arrival in the metropolis.

Shehbaz and Zubair discussed the current political situation of the country during the meeting at Governor House in Karachi. 

"PML-N has the vision of prosperity of people through development projects," Shehbaz told the provincial governor. 

Shehbaz with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair. Photo: Geo News screengrab

The PML-N president will address a workers’ convention of the party in the metropolis.

During his day-long visit, Shehbaz is also expected to hold meetings with members of the party’s Sindh and Karachi chapters as well as lawyers and traders. He will also visit Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Shehbaz visited Peshawar to address a PML-N workers' convention.

Addressing the convention, the Punjab chief minister said if PML-N is given a chance he will bring Peshawar at par with Lahore. 

“Peshawar is my home, the people of this city have always been a great host,” the PML-N president added. "If the Almighty gives me an opportunity, I will give Peshawar a metro train project in 2018."

