Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

Two officials of the Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred and five injured in a cross-border attack in Kurram Agency, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.



According to the ISPR, the military's media wing, the officials reviewing arrangements to erect fences on the Pak-Afghan border when the incident occurred.

The ISPR claimed that Pakistan expressed restraint following the attack on its troops.

On Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had stated that terrorist groups (based in Afghanistan) regularly undertake cross-border raids on our posts.

The spokesman had said further that two Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in cross-border attacks on April 7 and 8, besides injuries to several others.



The army is in the process of fencing the porous Pak-Afghan border in a bid to stem the free-flow of militants.

Kabul, meanwhile, has denounced the fence, which threatens to upset the daily lives of communities who have traditionally paid little mind to the border.

Afghanistan has refused to recognise the Durand Line — a 2,400-kilometre frontier drawn by the British in 1896 — as it splits the Pashtun ethnic group between the nations.