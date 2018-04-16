Can't connect right now! retry
LHC temporarily bans airing contemptuous speeches of Nawaz, Maryam and others

Former PM Nawaz and Maryam outside the accountability court in Islamabad. Photo: File 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Monday a temporary ban on the airing of contemptuous speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders.

Giving the decision on over two dozen petitions filed against 'anti-judiciary' speeches by Nawaz, Maryam, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other party leaders, the court ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to decide on the petitions in 15 days and until that time refrain from airing any contemptuous remarks.

LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

Justice Yawar Ali dissolved the bench for the third time after Justice Shahid Jamil Khan recused himself from the case

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, who headed a three-member full bench, also ruled that the court will personally monitor PEMRA's conduct in the next two weeks to see how it implements the court's order.  

More than a dozen petitions had been filed in the LHC contending that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had been making derogatory speeches against Supreme Court judges since the verdict of Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case last year. 

The petitions, which seek a ban on the anti-judiciary speeches, will now be decided by PEMRA. 

