Monday Apr 16 2018
Rasool Dawar

Those who looted masses are now attacking institutions: Imran Khan

Rasool Dawar

Monday Apr 16, 2018

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and its senior leaders for “attacking institutions” and warned them that the entire nation stands with the judiciary.

Slamming the Sharifs over the firing incident which happened at the residence of a Supreme Court justice on Sunday, Imran said in a rally here that these looters use to steal money and are now attacking institutions too.

“These people are after members of the Panama joint investigation team (JIT),” he said, continuing that the entire nation stands with Wajid Zia, head of the now-defunt Panama JIT.

The PTI chief said he will hold a huge rally on April 29 in Lahore, which will show Justice Ijazul Ahsan that the masses stand with the judiciary.

Two separate firing incidents were reported on Sunday at the Lahore residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The incident was condemned by various political figures as well as the army.

Commenting on allegation of votes being sold in last month's Senate election, Imran admitted that some PTI senators "sold their conscience" and promised his party workers to exclude all such members from the party.

He also expressed sympathy with tribal people saying they have underwent a lot of hardships due to the fight against terrorism.

Slamming political opponents Fazlur Rehman and Mehmooh Achakzai, Imran said the both of them created hurdles in the merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

"KP and tribal areas should be merged. If there is a merger we can carry out development work...But who stopped it? Fazl and Achakzai. They told PML-N that if a merger is done, PTI will become stronger [in the region]," Imran said.

