Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Two more children die in Tharparkar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying for various reasons in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues to rise as two more children succumbed in Civil Hospital, Mithi recently.

The recent deaths of two children take the death toll to 177 this year.

According to the Sindh health department, 55 deaths were reported in January, 45 in February and 56 in March with 19 losing their lives so far in April.

All the deaths have been due to malnutrition and the outbreak of viral infections in the region.

Moreover, the health department stated that every year, 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund earlier this month stated that Pakistan is in the list of countries with highest mortality rates with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan, which is ranked at the third place.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” states the report. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 49 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated 60 minutes ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 40 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM