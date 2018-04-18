Two more children die in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying for various reasons in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues to rise as two more children succumbed in Civil Hospital, Mithi recently.



The recent deaths of two children take the death toll to 177 this year.

According to the Sindh health department, 55 deaths were reported in January, 45 in February and 56 in March with 19 losing their lives so far in April.

All the deaths have been due to malnutrition and the outbreak of viral infections in the region.

Moreover, the health department stated that every year, 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund earlier this month stated that Pakistan is in the list of countries with highest mortality rates with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan, which is ranked at the third place.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” states the report. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”