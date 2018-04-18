Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC upholds 14-year jail terms of three TTP terrorists

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Supreme Court. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday the appeal of three convicted terrorists against their jail sentences.

Three terrorists hailing from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had been sentenced to 14 years each in jail after they were found in possession of explosives during a police operation in Peshawar.

Their appeals against the convictions were set aside by the high court after which they had moved the apex court. 

Hearing their appeals, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the convicts' links with the terrorist outfit were proven, adding that he does not see technical faults in the case.

The court observed that they were caught redhanded with 840kg of explosive material and also opened fire at police during the raid.

The counsel of the convicts informed the bench that one convict, Haji Habib, died in jail while the other is a minor and thus should be shown leniency. 

Justice Khosa responded that in the rest of the world the first mistake is termed the 'last mistake' but in Pakistan it is said that first-timers should be let go. He explained that this culture is a licence for committing a second mistake.

When the convicts' counsel said that gunpowder and not explosives were recovered from his clients, Justice Khosa wondered if the counsel wanted that talcum powder should have been recovered from them.

The other two convicts were identified as Asif Sheeraz and Niaz. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 48 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated 59 minutes ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 39 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM