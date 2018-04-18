Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed the names of lawmakers who sold votes during the Senate elections and announced to expel them from the party. 

The PTI chief, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad said, nobody took any action was not on the buying and selling of votes during the Senate election. Imran claimed that between 30-40 votes were sold in the Senate elections. 

Nargis Ali, Dina Naz, Nagina Khan, Naseem Hayat, and Fauzia Bibi were named as the female PTI lawmakers who had sold votes. 

Among the male PTI lawmakers who were found guilty of selling votes by PTI's investigation committee were Sardar Idrees, Obaid Mayar, Zahid Duranni, Abdul Haq, Qurban Khan, Amjid Afridi, Javed Naseem, Yasin Khali, Faisal Zaman, and Sami Alizayi.

The PTI chief also named Mairaj Humayun from Qaumi Watan Party, Khatoon Bibi and Babar Saleem from Awami Jamhuri Ittehad Pakistan, and Wajeeh uz Zaman from Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for being involved in selling votes during the elections of the Upper House of the Parliament. 

A charge sheet will be issued to the lawmakers to seek an explanation of their actions, Imran said, adding that their names will also be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). 

"The investigation committee will give proofs to NAB on how these lawmakers were bribed," the PTI chief said, challenging other parties to oust their corrupt members.

"Our recommendations were ignored when we tried to get Parliamentary electoral reforms for Senate. The prime minister says that Senate elections were rigged and money was used but didn't he know that before," lashed out Imran. 

