Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

KARACHI: Prolonged power cuts continue to plague Karachi with previously exempted areas being subjected to six hours of load-shedding every day.

The areas bearing the brunt include blocks 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14 of Federal B Area, C-1, C and No. 10 localities of Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Korangi, Safoora Goth, Scheme 33, Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Model Colony, New Karachi and North Karachi.

Owing to the power cuts, the work in government and private offices is being affected. In the courts, officials were seen using torches of their mobile phones to write in the dark whereas suspects brought for hearings seemed to be in a miserable state due to the heat.

Since the past few weeks, Karachi has been facing severe load-shedding after K-Electric, the city's sole power utility, said the Sui Southern Gas Company has curbed supply and it is thus unable to produce the required amount of power. The gas company claims KE owes it millions in dues and will restore supply once the payments are made.

Also today, officials of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat today and said that KE is responsible for the ongoing power cuts in Karachi.

The regulator said it has advised the government to take action against KE and also restore is gas supply.

It also told lawmakers that a 180-megawatt (MW) power plant of the utility has been shut down since five months, adding that if KE runs all its plants it can produce 2,900MW.

NEPRA had constituted a high-level committee on April 10 to probe into unscheduled power outages in Karachi. The committee visited Karachi last week.