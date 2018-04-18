PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PESHAWAR: Five MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have rejected allegations of selling their votes in the Senate elections saying that they are ready to satisfy the party in any way.



Speaking to Geo News, MPA Arif Yousuf, who is also a special assistant to the CM Pervez Khattak for law, said he has not sold his vote and cannot even think of it. He said that he was ready for whatever way Imran Khan chooses to verify it.

Yousuf said he would respond to the show cause notice by the party, adding that he was a PTI worker and will remain so. He added that the enquiry conducted into the matter wasn't adequate amd he was not called and enquired about.

MPA Yaseen Khalil said he had been astounded to have heard of his name among the ones selling their votes. He said that his name was included in the list as part of a conspiracy and his stance was not sought.

Khalil said that to avoid such allegations he had asked the chief minister for not polling his ballot, but Khattak asked party members to cast their votes.

Ubaidullah Mayar, PTI MPA from Mardan, denied having received money from anyone for his vote. He said if there was any evidence then it should be brought forth, adding that action against him was illogical.



MPA Nageena Khan said she voted in accordance with the party decision, while lawmaker Amjad Afridi said the PTI had already expelled him and he was an independent.



PTI chief Imran Khan Tuesday revealed the names of lawmakers who allegedly sold votes during the Senate elections and announced to expel them from the party.

The PTI chief, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said nobody took any action on the buying and selling of votes during the Senate election. Imran claimed that between 30-40 votes were sold during the polls for Upper House of the Parliament.

Nargis Ali, Dina Naz, Nagina Khan, Naseem Hayat, and Fauzia Bibi were named as the female PTI lawmakers who had sold votes.

Among the male PTI lawmakers who were found guilty of selling votes by PTI's investigation committee were Sardar Idrees, Obaid Mayar, Zahid Duranni, Abdul Haq, Qurban Khan, Amjid Afridi, Javed Naseem, Yasin Khali, Faisal Zaman, and Sami Alizayi.

The PTI chief also named Mairaj Humayun from Qaumi Watan Party, Khatoon Bibi and Babar Saleem from Awami Jamhuri Ittehad Pakistan, and Wajeeh uz Zaman from Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for being involved in selling votes during the Senate elections.

A charge sheet will be issued to the lawmakers to seek an explanation of their actions, Imran said, adding that their names will also be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).