Disgruntled MNAs of PML-N fail to show up to verify resignations

Disgruntled lawmakers at a news conference. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Four of the six MNAs and two MPAs, who have parted ways with the ruling PML-N, failed to appear at the National Assembly speaker’s office on Friday, where they were summoned to verify their resignations.

According to assembly officials, the National Assembly speaker waited for the MNAs until 1pm but they did not show up. However, the four MNAs have been summoned again on April 24.

The officials added a letter would be written again to the disgruntled MNAs to verify their resignations.

It is compulsory for the lawmakers to verify their resignations before the speaker or secretary of the National Assembly, as per officials.

The disgruntled MNAs summoned to the speaker office include Khusro Bakhtiar, Basit Bukhari, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Qasim Noon. They are part of the group that has announced a mass movement to make southern Punjab a separate province.

While addressing a news conference on April 9, Bakhtiar said they have started a movement called Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz to create a new province.

“Making south Punjab a separate province is our one-point agenda,” he said. He added that in the new south Punjab province, budget of one district won't be spent in another.

Stating that they will create a separate province for southern Punjab, Bakhtiar said, “Poverty rate is higher than 51% in southern Punjab.”



"I greatly admire and respect Lahore but cannot forget the pain of south Punjab where my ancestors are buried," Bakhtiar added.

The disgruntled MNA said the people and politicians of south Punjab were with him and will soon join their alliance.

The lawmakers said their alliance will be led by former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari and Sardar Dareshak will be the co-chairperson of the alliance.