Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tayyaba torture case: Judge, wife challenge conviction in IHC

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: A suspended judge and his wife challenged in the Islamabad High Court on Friday their conviction in a case related to torturing a child maid. 

The accused have pleaded the IHC to form a divisional bench today to hear their appeal. 

On April 17, the IHC announced its verdict in the Tayyaba torture case after over a year-long period of proceedings.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar would serve a year each in prison for torturing the child maid under Section 328-A (cruelty to a child).

The two were also fined Rs50,000 each for the crime of employing an underage (below 12 years of age) child. 

However, the accused have been exonerated in the other more serious charges filed against them.

Judge, wife get bail after year's jail-term in Tayyaba torture case

The IHC had reserved judgment on March 27 after final arguments from both sides concluded

Following the verdict, the accused filed a bail plea which was approved by the same bench. The court ruled that the bail will be valid for seven days in which period the sentencing can be challenged. 

Tayyaba torture case 

The judgment of the case was reserved on March 27 after the court heard the final arguments from both the sides.

On December 29, 2016, Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic help, was recovered from the house of the judge after receiving complaints of torture from neighbours. The issue sparked outrage on social media and led to calls for strict and swift justice.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the judge and his wife at the I-9 police station.

An inquiry report by the police had found that the judge's wife was responsible for torturing the child maid, and Khurram of indirect criminal negligence.

Later, on January 3, 2017, Tayyaba's parents reached a compromise and forgave the accused.

However, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the compromise agreement and ordered the IHC to conduct a trial of the case.

Following the incident, the IHC had suspended the judge and made him an officer on special duty (OSD).

In total, the statements of 19 witnesses were recorded in the case, wherein 11 were from civil servants and eight from private witnesses, including Tayyaba's parents.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Life returns to Quetta’s Hanna Lake with recent spell of rain

Life returns to Quetta’s Hanna Lake with recent spell of rain

Updated an hour ago
If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

 Updated an hour ago
Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

 Updated an hour ago
Don’t have any mayoral powers: Waseem Akhtar

Don’t have any mayoral powers: Waseem Akhtar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Threat of unconstitutional measures will remain as long as there are corrupt elements: Rasheed

Threat of unconstitutional measures will remain as long as there are corrupt elements: Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Disgruntled MNAs of PML-N fail to show up to verify resignations

Disgruntled MNAs of PML-N fail to show up to verify resignations

Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders action against quacks in KP; praises IGP Salahuddin Mehsud

CJP orders action against quacks in KP; praises IGP Salahuddin Mehsud

Updated 6 hours ago
Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM