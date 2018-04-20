Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
AFP

Paramount to distribute Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'

By
AFP

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Elton John: Photo: AFP

NEW YORK:  Paramount has agreed to fund and distribute "Rocketman", a biopic about British entertainer Elton John, a spokesman for the US studio said on Thursday.

The film will star Taron Egerton ("Kingsman," "Eddie the Eagle"), who will sing the songs featured in the film, the spokesman said.

And it will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who also helmed a biopic about another British singer — Freddie Mercury of the group Queen.

Filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

John, who in the 1980s became one of the first openly gay major celebrities, has announced that he plans to "go out with a bang" with a massive final global tour that will open on September 8 and last through 2021.

