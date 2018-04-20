Factbox: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Friday Apr 20, 2018
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to leave at the end of the season after almost 22 years at the Premier League club.
Here are some key facts about Wenger:
*Born on Oct. 22, 1949 in Strasbourg, Alsace, France to Alphonse and Louise Wenger.
*He began his playing career in 1969 with French third division club Mutzig.
*He went on to play for Mulhouse, ASPV Strasbourg and RC Strasbourg Alsace before obtaining a manager’s diploma in Paris in 1981.
*He took charge of French club Nancy in 1984 before earning a move to AS Monaco three years later.
*He won the French Ligue 1 in 1988 with Monaco and later moved to Japan’s Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1994 for an 18-month stint.
*Arsenal appointed Wenger as manager in Sept. 1996 and the Frenchman led them to a third-placed finish in his Premier League season.
*Wenger won his first league title with Arsenal in 1997-98 season before repeating the feat once again in 2001-02.
*Wenger’s Arsenal went unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign on the way to sealing a third Premier League crown.
*Arsenal amassed an impressive 90 points from 38 matches and his side was dubbed ‘the Invincibles’.
*Arsenal’s most successful campaign in Europe came in 2005-06 when they finished runners-up to Barcelona in the Champions League.
*He added a record seven FA Cups triumphs to his collection, winning the last one at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Comments