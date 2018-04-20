Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Factbox: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

By
REUTERS

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to leave at the end of the season after almost 22 years at the Premier League club.

Here are some key facts about Wenger:

Early life

*Born on Oct. 22, 1949 in Strasbourg, Alsace, France to Alphonse and Louise Wenger.

*He began his playing career in 1969 with French third division club Mutzig.

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

Wenger is the current longest-serving manager in the Premier League

*He went on to play for Mulhouse, ASPV Strasbourg and RC Strasbourg Alsace before obtaining a manager’s diploma in Paris in 1981.

Managerial career

*He took charge of French club Nancy in 1984 before earning a move to AS Monaco three years later.

*He won the French Ligue 1 in 1988 with Monaco and later moved to Japan’s Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1994 for an 18-month stint.

*Arsenal appointed Wenger as manager in Sept. 1996 and the Frenchman led them to a third-placed finish in his Premier League season.

*Wenger won his first league title with Arsenal in 1997-98 season before repeating the feat once again in 2001-02.

*Wenger’s Arsenal went unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign on the way to sealing a third Premier League crown.

*Arsenal amassed an impressive 90 points from 38 matches and his side was dubbed ‘the Invincibles’.

*Arsenal’s most successful campaign in Europe came in 2005-06 when they finished runners-up to Barcelona in the Champions League.

*He added a record seven FA Cups triumphs to his collection, winning the last one at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Comments

More From Sports:

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan Cup one-day tournament to begin in Faisalabad next week

Pakistan Cup one-day tournament to begin in Faisalabad next week

 Updated 8 hours ago
Want to win Olympic gold for Pakistan: Inam Butt

Want to win Olympic gold for Pakistan: Inam Butt

 Updated 10 hours ago
No room for error as Barca face Sevilla in Copa del Rey final

No room for error as Barca face Sevilla in Copa del Rey final

 Updated 13 hours ago
England to host 100-ball domestic competition from 2020

England to host 100-ball domestic competition from 2020

 Updated 23 hours ago
If I were captain, Fawad Alam would be in my Test team: Younis Khan

If I were captain, Fawad Alam would be in my Test team: Younis Khan

 Updated 24 hours ago
Bangladesh cricket drop six, freeze pay after poor year

Bangladesh cricket drop six, freeze pay after poor year

 Updated yesterday
Afridi, Malik confirm participation for ICC World XI against Windies

Afridi, Malik confirm participation for ICC World XI against Windies

 Updated yesterday
Fawad Alam ready for next challenge

Fawad Alam ready for next challenge

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM