 
Geo News

Pakistan wins two more medals at World Police, Fire Games in US

World Police and Fire Games, held biennially, feature first responders from across the globe competing in various sports

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

July 04, 2025

(From left) Pakistans Furqan Khan and Ali Nawaz gesture for photos after winning medals. — Reporter
(From left) Pakistan's Furqan Khan and Ali Nawaz gesture for photos after winning medals. — Reporter

Pakistan added two more medals to its tally at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, bringing the country’s total to three.

Islamabad Police Constable Ali Nawaz claimed a silver medal in the 86-kilogram cruiserweight boxing category. Nawaz narrowly lost the gold medal bout to an Australian boxer in a 3-2 split decision.

Meanwhile, Farqan Khan of Punjab Police secured another medal for Pakistan, winning bronze in the 125-kilogram freestyle wrestling event.

Furqan Khan defeated wrestlers from the United States and Mongolia. Earlier in the competition, he had also earned a bronze in the 130-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling category.

Shaheer Afridi of Sindh Police has already advanced to the finals in a separate boxing event, keeping Pakistan’s medal hopes alive.

The World Police and Fire Games, held biennially, feature first responders from across the globe competing in various sports. This year’s event is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama, with athletes from over 70 countries participating.

Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps video
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps