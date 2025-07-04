Pakistan wins two more medals at World Police, Fire Games in US

(From left) Pakistan's Furqan Khan and Ali Nawaz gesture for photos after winning medals. — Reporter

Pakistan added two more medals to its tally at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, bringing the country’s total to three.

Islamabad Police Constable Ali Nawaz claimed a silver medal in the 86-kilogram cruiserweight boxing category. Nawaz narrowly lost the gold medal bout to an Australian boxer in a 3-2 split decision.

Meanwhile, Farqan Khan of Punjab Police secured another medal for Pakistan, winning bronze in the 125-kilogram freestyle wrestling event.

Furqan Khan defeated wrestlers from the United States and Mongolia. Earlier in the competition, he had also earned a bronze in the 130-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling category.

Shaheer Afridi of Sindh Police has already advanced to the finals in a separate boxing event, keeping Pakistan’s medal hopes alive.

The World Police and Fire Games, held biennially, feature first responders from across the globe competing in various sports. This year’s event is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama, with athletes from over 70 countries participating.