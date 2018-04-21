Shair-e-Mashriq: 80th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

File Photo

The 80th death anniversary of poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today (Saturday, April 21).

Born in Sialkot, the Shair-e-Mashriq is considered to be one of the most important figures in South Asian literature, with works in both Urdu and Persian.

An advocate of Muslim rights, championing his ideas with pen and revolutionary concepts, Iqbal's word and work are still quite relevant in the present day.

Some of his best works comprise Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.



Speaking on occasion of the poet's anniversary, Anjum Waheed — an expert on Iqbal's work — said the country's current situation could be improved and a lot of problems solved if people could agree on the path forward instead of disagreements on petty matters.

Professor Zia-ul-Hassan, another expert on the subject, commented that if Iqbal been alive today, he would have been flabbergasted at how his works and messages to the Pakistani youth are being perceived.

According to him, Iqbal’s ideas were not limited to a specific time period or age, but, in fact, are aimed towards each and every generation.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, also spoke in this regard, saying on Friday Pakistan could achieve a clear distinction in political, economic, social, and religious spheres if "we follow the thought and philosophy of great poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal in true spirit".

For him, Iqbal's philosophical and poetic writings were instrumental in the formation and moulding of the public opinion. The poet's dream is a great blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent, he added.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the NA's Deputy Speaker, also spoke in the context of Iqbal's death anniversary, stressing that the poet was one of the greatest thinkers and philosophers of the last century who gave Muslims of the sub-continent a vision for a separate homeland.