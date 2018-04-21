PML-N to emerge victorious in elections, says Abbasi

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections with the slogan to give respect to the vote.



The prime minister was speaking to newsmen in London after an informal party meeting, which also had former premier Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar in presence.

Abbasi said there might be anyone who would back the idea of not respecting the vote. In response to a question about Nawaz, the prime minister said, "Mian sahib came from Pakistan and he will return to the country."

To a query regarding the former premier's exemption from court appearance, PM Abbasi said only the courts could answer this.

Sources informed Geo News that the meeting discussed various affairs, including the caretaker government in the country.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections — expected to be scheduled in the last week of July.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Last week, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah called on PM Abbasi and held a discussion with him pertaining to the caretaker setup.

The prime minister shared the opinion of government and its allies with the opposition leader on the name of caretaker prime minister.