Chinese, Indian leaders’ meeting will play an active role in regional peace: Asif

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif shakes hands with Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 23, 2018. Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Monday, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation for regional stability.

Asif said that Pakistan believes that the informal meetings between the Chinese and Indian leaders may play an active role in ensuring regional peace.

Khawaja Asif also informed Wang Yi of the serious situation prevailing in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

On Sunday, Wang Yi had met with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province from April 27 to April 28 where he will hold an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to improve bilateral relations.

Khajawa Asif said that Pakistan is an all-weather friend of China and no matter what the two countries will continue to stand side by side. Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, promote the China-Pakistan economic corridor and other major cooperation projects, and continuously deepen the close relationship between the two sides.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests and wish for China to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, he added.

He also wished that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit proves to be a complete success.

He also told Wang Yi that Pakistan was looking forward to a meaningful and fruitful meeting of the heads of states of the SCO at Qingdao in June this year. President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to participate in the summit.

Wang Yi said that the current developments in Sino-Pakistani relations have formed a good momentum. The two sides maintain close and comprehensive contact, and coordinate with each other on major international and regional issues.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is presently in China to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



The two-day meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization will start Tuesday onwards.



In a statement, the foreign office said the Council of Foreign Ministers will discuss issues relating to peace and security at regional and international level and promotion of cooperation between member states.



The meeting will finalise preparations for the forthcoming SCO Heads of State Council in Qingdao.

China reassures Pakistan on ties ahead of Xi´s meeting with Modi

China on Monday reassured Pakistan that relations between the two countries were as firm as ever and would "never rust".

China will continue to firmly support Pakistan, Wang Yi told Asif.

"We are ready to work together with our Pakistani brothers to undertake the historical mission of national rejuvenation and achieve the great dream of national prosperity and development," Wang said according to Reuters.

"In this way, our iron friendship with Pakistan will never rust and be tempered into steel."

- With additional reporting from Reuters