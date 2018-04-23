Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

IHC suspends sentence of judge, wife in Tayyaba torture case

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

On December 29, 2016, Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic help, was recovered from the house of the judge after receiving complaints of torture from neighbours. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court suspended on Monday the sentence of a judge and his wife in a case related to torturing a child maid.

Suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar had challenged their year-long imprisonment in IHC on Friday.

A two-member bench of IHC, comprising justices Azharmanullah and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, suspended their sentence and adjourned the hearing till the second week of May.

On April 17, the IHC announced its verdict in the Tayyaba torture case after over a year-long period of proceedings.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar would serve a year each in prison for torturing the child maid under Section 328-A (cruelty to a child).

The two were also fined Rs50,000 each for the crime of employing an underage (below 12 years of age) child.

However, the accused have been exonerated in the other more serious charges filed against them.

Judge, wife get bail after year's jail-term in Tayyaba torture case

The IHC had reserved judgment on March 27 after final arguments from both sides concluded

Following the verdict, the accused filed a bail plea for himself and his wife which was approved by the same bench. The couple’s seven-day bail had ended today (Monday). 

On December 29, 2016, Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic help, was recovered from the house of the judge after receiving complaints of torture from neighbours. The issue sparked outrage on social media and led to calls for strict and swift justice.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the judge and his wife at the I-9 police station.

An inquiry report by the police had found that the judge's wife was responsible for torturing the child maid, and Khurram of indirect criminal negligence.

Later, on January 3, 2017, Tayyaba's parents reached a compromise and forgave the accused.

However, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the compromise agreement and ordered the IHC to conduct a trial of the case.

Following the incident, the IHC had suspended the judge and made him an officer on special duty (OSD).

In total, the statements of 19 witnesses were recorded in the case, wherein 11 were from civil servants and eight from private witnesses, including Tayyaba's parents.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Cyberattack on Careem, data of 14 million customers stolen

Cyberattack on Careem, data of 14 million customers stolen

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Chinese man flies to Pakistan to marry woman from Sargodha

Chinese man flies to Pakistan to marry woman from Sargodha

Updated an hour ago
Sri Lankan commander lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace

Sri Lankan commander lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Vocational training centre for transgender persons starts in Lahore

Vocational training centre for transgender persons starts in Lahore

Updated 2 hours ago
Had it not been for CPEC, would've shut down cement factories: CJP

Had it not been for CPEC, would've shut down cement factories: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders to restore former PM Nawaz Sharif's security

SC orders to restore former PM Nawaz Sharif's security

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistanis among world’s most intelligent people: Gen Zubair

Pakistanis among world’s most intelligent people: Gen Zubair

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will put corrupt politicians in boxing ring with Amir Khan: Imran

Will put corrupt politicians in boxing ring with Amir Khan: Imran

Updated 5 hours ago
Chinese, Indian leaders’ meeting will play an active role in regional peace: Asif

Chinese, Indian leaders’ meeting will play an active role in regional peace: Asif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM