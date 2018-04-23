Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 23 2018
GEO NEWS

Sri Lankan commander lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Sri Lankan Army Commander Mahesh Senanayaka hailed the efforts made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism and ensuring regional peace during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday. Photo: Geo News screen grab

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lankan Army Commander Mahesh Senanayaka hailed the efforts made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism and ensuring regional peace during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations statement, COAS and Sri Lankan Army Commander discussed matters of mutual interests in the meeting, which was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the Sri Lankan commander was presented with a guard of honour upon his arrival to GHQ. He also laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. 

On January 16, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa traveled to Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit on the invitation of his counterpart.

During the visit, General Bajwa remarked that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were probably the only countries which understand what it takes to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka only countries that understand how to defeat terrorism: COAS

General Bajwa has held meetings with Sri Lankan military leadership

COAS held meetings with the Sri Lankan military leadership including the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of all three services. Upon arrival, General Bajwa was given guards of honour at the headquarters of all three services. The COAS also visited the Command and Staff College Sri Lanka and interacted with faculty and staff.

The leadership of Sri Lankan expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan's unequivocal moral and material support during Sri Lanka's successful war on terror. They also appreciated successes of Pakistan Army in ongoing War on Terror. 

COAS highlighted that having cleared troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours, Pakistan is now going after their disorganised residual presence under Operation Radd-ul-Fasad.

