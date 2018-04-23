Rabia case: Suspect confesses to murdering, raping Karachi minor

Six-year-old Rabia's body was recovered from bushes near Northern Bypass on Monday

KARACHI: A suspect arrested for being involved in the rape and murder of minor Rabia admitted on Monday to the crime before a local court.

The six-year-old girl’s body was recovered from bushes near Northern Bypass on Monday. A post-mortem report later confirmed she was raped before strangled.

Fazal Mohammad, along with two other suspects, were presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate West, where he admitted to the crime.

According to the police, the suspect in his confession said the girl was abducted from the Orangi Town area and was subjected to rape in a location in Baloch Goth.

Moreover two eyewitnesses, who police said had contacted them, appeared before the court and identified the three arrested suspects.

One of the suspects, Faqeer Mohammad, was nabbed on the pointation of Fazal two days ago.

The court on April 18 had remanded the three suspects into police custody until April 25.

The murder also resulted in protests last Tuesday by the family and neighbours who demanded immediate action in the case.

One person was killed and several others injured after protesters lashed with the police near Kati Pahari.

A case was registered at Karachi's Pirabad Police Station against over 150 unidentified protesters on charges of attacking the police and terrorism.