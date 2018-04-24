JI proposes three names for caretaker Punjab CM

JI leader Siraj ul Haq. Photo: File

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday proposed three names for the slot of caretaker Punjab chief minister.



The party's Punjab parliamentary leader Waseem Akhtar after consultation with the party proposed the names of Dr Safdar Mahmood, Mian Allah Nawaz and Khizar Hayat Gondal.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker cheif ministers are appointed by the chief minister consultation with the opposition leader of the respective provincial assembly.