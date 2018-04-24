Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

JI proposes three names for caretaker Punjab CM

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

JI leader Siraj ul Haq. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday proposed three names for the slot of caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The party's Punjab parliamentary leader Waseem Akhtar after consultation with the party proposed the names of Dr Safdar Mahmood, Mian Allah Nawaz and Khizar Hayat Gondal.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker cheif ministers are appointed by the chief minister consultation with the opposition leader of the respective provincial assembly. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Model Nadia Hussain on #MeToo, says Meesha not dumb to level baseless allegations

Model Nadia Hussain on #MeToo, says Meesha not dumb to level baseless allegations

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

 Updated an hour ago
Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

Updated 36 minutes ago
Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

 Updated 56 minutes ago
In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM